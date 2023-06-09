Lagos, Dubai World Trade Centre Empower Nigerian Startups

In a remarkable demonstration of its commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, the Lagos State Government in partnership with the Dubai World Trade Centre sponsored 25 exceptional startups to participate at Gitex Africa Morocco. The startups include Pocket Food, Access Tech, Printivo, Startup Lagos, Eko Institute of Technology, Kirgawa, Qore, Imperial EdTech, Bunce, Etaps, and Innovia Labs. Gitex Africa Morocco is the largest and most influential tech and startup event in Africa.

The prestigious event, renowned for showcasing technological advancements, innovations, and digital transformation, provides a platform for these Nigerian startups to pitch their ideas, connect with investors, and network with industry leaders on a global scale. The presence of the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the GITEX Africa Digital Summit, underscores the Lagos State Government’s unwavering support for the startup ecosystem. Governor Sanwo-Olu had a speaking session where he shared his vision for fostering innovation and driving the digital transformation of Lagos State.

He highlighted the remarkable growth of Africa’s tech start-up sector and emphasised that Nigerian tech start-ups surpassed the $4 billion mark in 2022, with Lagos playing a leading role in the continent’s digital transformation. The governor emphasised that Africa’s rise in technology is unstoppable. From Nairobi to Cape Town, and from Rwanda to Morocco, the continent is emerging as a global tech hub, attracting both local and international investments. He then called for continued collaboration between the public and private sectors to harness Africa’s limitless potential.