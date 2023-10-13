Lagos DSVA Takes ‘Man Wey Sabi’ Campaign to Ikorodu

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), has taken, “Man Wey Sabi” awareness campaign to Sabo Market, Ikorodu. The agency revealed this in a statement signed by DSVA scribe Adejoke Ladenegan-Oginni and released yesterday.

The Executive Secretary of DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, underlined the significance of the group’s effort to prevent gender- based violence (GBV) and advance women’s welfare in society. The program’s objectives are to dispel gender stereotypes, educate the public, and advance the notion that gender equality results in a society devoid of violence.

The “Man Wey Sabi” initiative emphasise the crucial role men play in putting a stop to domestic and sexual abuse while highlighting the value of married partnership. It emphasised the contribution of males to childcare and inspire them to promote gender equality.

At the occasion, men’s culinary abilities were displayed in a cooking competition sponsored by Power Oil Nigeria Limited. The contest aimed to dispel prejudices about men’s involvement in childcare and the importance of marriage partnership as well as promote gender equality.

Alhaja Muinat Ojulari, the Iyaloja of Sabo Market in Ikorodu, praised the Sanwo-Olu administration for establishing an environment that encourages success for people of all genders. She commended the DSVA for its creative program and expressed hope for its beneficial effects.

Mr Akinshiku Akinwale won the cooking competition while Ade Glo won the category for doll dressing, proving the effectiveness of the “Men Wey Sabi” project at Sabo market.