Lagos DSVA Provides Update On Viral Sexual Assault Case

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has issued an official follow-up statement regarding a viral video of an alleged sexual assault shared on social media by a young woman identified as Mirabel.

The Agency noted that it successfully established communication with a close friend of the survivor, who confirmed that she had been discharged from the hospital.

The DSVA appreciated members of the public who provided helpful information through direct messages and tagged the Agency to ensure prompt intervention.

DSVA clarified that preliminary findings confirmed the incident occurred in Ogun State and therefore falls outside its jurisdiction.

However, in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration and survivor protection, all relevant information in its possession has been forwarded to the appropriate authorities in the state.

The DSVA noted that the Ogun State Police Command is currently handling the matter and expressed confidence that the survivor will cooperate fully with investigators to enable a thorough probe and due legal process.