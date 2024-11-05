Lagos Driver Sets Self, LASTMA Officer, Bus Ablaze In Attempt To Evade Arrest

Share

A shocking incident occurred on Tuesday, when a commercial bus driver set himself, his bus, and a LASTMA officer ablaze in an attempt to evade arrest for a traffic offence.

The driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, was intercepted by LASTMA officials for violating traffic regulations at the Cele inward Mile-2 area.

According to LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, the driver and his conductor resisted arrest with extreme aggression, leading to the horrific incident. The bus, a Volkswagen T4 with license plate LSD 355 CK, was completely destroyed in the fire.

Bakare-Oki stated: “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has been made aware of a distressing video showing the driver of a Volkswagen T4 commercial bus, license plate LSD 355 CK, setting both his vehicle and LASTMA officers ablaze in a brazen attempt to evade arrest.

“This shocking incident happened on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, when the driver resisted arrest with extreme aggression by LASTMA officials.

“The vehicle had been intercepted for violating traffic regulations in the Cele inward Mile-2 area.

“In the course of arrest, the driver and his conductor erupted into a frenzy, resorting to pouring petrol on LASTMA personnel and engaging in hostile confrontations and physical attacks against officers present.

“The injured LASTMA officer, who sustained severe burns, was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

“LASTMA reiterates its unwavering commitment to preserving order and ensuring the safety of Lagos roads, as stipulated in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.”

This is not the first time a driver has taken drastic measures to avoid arrest in Lagos. In February 2022, a commercial bus driver set himself ablaze in the Ajao Estate area of Lagos State after his bus was impounded by task force operatives.

