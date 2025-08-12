Lagos Driver On Run After Fatal Crash Kills Tricycle Operator, Injures Two

A tricycle operator lost his life and two passengers were seriously injured on Tuesday in a head-on collision with a Toyota Venza at Egbe Bridge summit, inward Ikotun, Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed that the driver of the car, with registration number GWA 659 RD, fled the scene immediately after the crash.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the hit-and-run as an “act of cowardice and moral dereliction,” blaming the incident on the driver’s impatience and reckless overtaking.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Venza, approaching from the Ejigbo axis, attempted a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre atop the bridge before ramming into the oncoming tricycle, locally called “Marwa” (registration number EPE 245 QM).

The violent impact killed the tricycle operator instantly, while the two passengers – a man and a woman – suffered multiple fractures. LASTMA officers rescued the injured and handed them over to the Ikotun Police, who transported them to the General Hospital, Isolo, for emergency treatment.

Bakare-Oki extended condolences to the victim’s family, wished the injured a speedy recovery, and urged motorists to be extra cautious, especially on elevated roads.

“This tragic incident is a grim reminder of the deadly consequences of impatience and blatant disregard for traffic laws,” he warned, reaffirming LASTMA’s commitment to enforcing road safety regulations.

Police have launched a manhunt for the fugitive driver.