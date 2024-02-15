Lagos Driver Docked For Alleged Manslaughter, Reckless Driving

A chief magistrate’s court in the Badagry Area of Lagos has remanded a 45-year-old driver, Danladi Umar over alleged careless driving and manslaughter.

The defendant whose address was not disclosed, was charged with two counts charge bothering including reckless driving and manslaughter

The prosecutor, ASP Clément Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the crime on February 4, at 7.45 p.m., at the Magbon Bus Stop on the Lagos Badagry road.

He claimed that the offence violated sections 18 and 27 of RTA CAP 124, Lagos State Law of Nigeria.

The defendant has, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr N A Layeni, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in the same amount.

He stated that one of the sureties must be a communal leader, and the other must be a religious leader in his community.

Layeni adjourned the case for a mention on March 14.