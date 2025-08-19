New Telegraph

August 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Lagos: Driver Dies…

Lagos: Driver Dies As Car Rams Into Bus At Mile 2

Alone driver was confirmed dead in the early hours of yesterday after his Toyota Highlander rammed into a commercial bus illegally picking passengers on the roadside at Volkswagen bus stop, inward Mile 2, Lagos. The accident involved a Toyota Highlander with registration number APP 150 EY and a painted T4 commercial bus marked KJA 328 XH.

Eyewitnesses said that the Highlander, which was at top speed, lost control and rammed into the stationary bus with great force. The im- pact claimed the life of the Highlander driver instantly. Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), who arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, extricated the lifeless body from the mangled wreck and handed it over to the Ojo Police Division.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

ÈKó Envirotalk Empowers 25 Young Nigerians In Environmental Sustainability
Read Next

Man Remanded For Alleged Defilement Of 15-Year-Old Girl In Lagos