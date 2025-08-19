Lagos: Driver Dies As Car Rams Into Bus At Mile 2

Alone driver was confirmed dead in the early hours of yesterday after his Toyota Highlander rammed into a commercial bus illegally picking passengers on the roadside at Volkswagen bus stop, inward Mile 2, Lagos. The accident involved a Toyota Highlander with registration number APP 150 EY and a painted T4 commercial bus marked KJA 328 XH.

Eyewitnesses said that the Highlander, which was at top speed, lost control and rammed into the stationary bus with great force. The im- pact claimed the life of the Highlander driver instantly. Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), who arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, extricated the lifeless body from the mangled wreck and handed it over to the Ojo Police Division.