In the effort to deepen vocational education and equip youths with skills needed to navigate emerging work terrain, the Lagos State Governor has announced plans to increase its stock of Technical Colleges from five to 10 over the next five years.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Tolani Jamie Ali-Balogun, who made this known on Wednesday explained that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is has approved the creation of additional technical colleges to be sites across the state five divisions of Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe.

He spoke at The Events Center, Ikeja, venue of the Lagos Youths Skill Day celebration, themed, “Equipping Tomorrow’s Leaders With Skills For a Brighter Future”, organised by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Lagos State Technical an Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB).

The event brought together stakeholders in technical education, including investors, students representatives from the state-owned Technical Colleges, among others.

Speaking further Alli Balogun described the event as a timely enlightenment program meant to enlighten the Lagos populace on the importance of vocational studies. He then called on parents to take the advantage of opportunities provided by the state government in terms of Technical Colleges and vocational training centres. This, he said, was needed to ensure that youths come out of school, well prepared for gainful employment and even become employers of labour.

In her remarks, the Executive Secretary, LASTVEB, Moronke Azeez said this year’s theme was timely, given the growing need for youth to acquire practical and digital competencies that ensure competitiveness in a tech-driven world.

Citing the 2025 UTME results, she revealed that seven of the top ten highest scorers chose Mechanical Engineering, reflecting a national trend toward technical disciplines. She also called for reforms to tackle the digital divide, infrastructure deficits, and curriculum gaps in technical education.

Also speaking, SSA to the Governor on Technical and Vocational Education Matters, Comrade Giwa Muritala Omotola-Moore, who convened the event said it is to create awareness and encourage Lagosians, particularly parents in the importance of encouraging their children towards acquisition of technical and vocational education.

Noting that Lagos is doing well in terms of investment in technical education, Comrade Omotola-Moore disclosed that the decision to hasten the establishment of more technical colleges was in response to the growing need for the demand for technical and vocational education. He said the share is also upgrading all skills acquisition Centers into the status of proper schools

For the expected outcome of the event, the SSA said “increase in demand for technical and technical education” We want parents to appreciate technical education for their wards. We are expecting that private investors will also support the state in the drive to grow an efficient workforce for the state.

Meanwhile, vocational skills entrepreneurs have applauded the Lagos State Government for its ongoing efforts to expand the number of technical colleges across the state. They also advocated for the integration of financial literacy and moral instruction into the school curriculum to better prepare students for real-world challenges.

Mrs. Feyisola Abiru, a veteran in the furniture-making industry with over three decades of experience, described the initiative as a positive step that would encourage more young people to pursue technical education. She assured students of ample opportunities for self-reliance and financial independence through vocational training.

Also speaking, Realtor Dr. Saheed Mosadoluwa, who shared his journey from bricklaying to real estate entrepreneurship, urged young Nigerians to steer clear of social vices and embrace skills acquisition. According to him, learning a trade could empower youths to become job creators and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The Lagos Youth Skills Day event brought together students from the state’s five Government Technical Colleges, Ikotun, Ikorodu, Odomola-Epe, Ado-Soba, and Agidingbi who engaged in a spirited debate on the role of technical education in driving national progress.