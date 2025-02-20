Lagos Domesticates National Reproductive Health Policy

Share

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Saving One Million Lives Programme for Results (SOMLPforR), has taken a bold step in strengthening reproductive health services by domesticating the National Reproductive Health Policy.

The five-day workshop, held from February 10 to 14, 2025, at Dover Hotel, convened stakeholders from across the health sector to refine and adapt the policy framework to align with the state’s unique healthcare challenges. Organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Health, the workshop aimed to create a more inclusive and effective policy that enhances maternal and child health services. Experts from public health, the private sector, traditional medicine, and government agencies engaged in detailed discussions on ways to improve reproductive health outcomes.

Programme Manager of SOMLPforR, Dr. Mazeedat Erinosho highlighted that the domestication of the policy would significantly enhance reproductive healthcare, particularly in family planning, safe motherhood, and adolescent reproductive health services.

“This policy ensures a structured framework that improves service delivery across healthcare levels in Lagos State,” she explained. She further emphasised the importance of integrating traditional birth attendants (TBAs) into the policy framework. “We acknowledge the role TBAs play in maternal care, but it is crucial they are properly trained and regulated. Encouraging them to register with the government will reduce complications and ultimately save lives,” she added.

Dr. Erinosho noted that teenage pregnancy remains a growing concern, stressing that the policy would provide targeted interventions to address the health needs of adolescent mothers. “By recognising the specific needs of this group, we can create strategies that support young mothers and significantly reduce maternal mortality in this demographic,” she explained. According to her, the domesticated policy would serve as a foundation for improving overall reproductive health indicators in Lagos.

“This initiative will strengthen family planning services, enhance responses to gender-based violence, and ultimately lead to better maternal and child health outcomes,” she stated. Safe Motherhood Programme Manager at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Kelvin Oduba, explained that the domestication of the policy is not merely about adopting national guidelines but modifying them to suit Lagos’ unique healthcare landscape. “Lagos has a high population density and an advanced healthcare system, requiring policies that directly address its peculiar challenges,” he stated.

He highlighted key focus areas such as maternal mortality reduction, perinatal death surveillance, and strengthening family planning services. “Reproductive health in Lagos goes beyond maternal care; it encompasses addressing gender-based violence, improving perinatal care, and ensuring access to contraceptive options,” he explained. Dr. Oduba further pointed out that the process involves revising policies to reflect Lagos’ realities.

“We are not just implementing the national policy as it is; we are refining it to ensure that it directly addresses the needs of Lagos residents,” he added. He also noted that the policy framework would be implemented in phases, starting with strengthening existing health facilities and expanding access to reproductive health education.

“Through increased awareness and healthcare accessibility, we expect to see more women utilising family planning services and reduced cases of maternal complications,” he said. Dr. Olayinka Atobatele, a public health consultant and facilitator at the workshop, described the initiative as a transformative step toward improving reproductive healthcare in Lagos. “The 2017 National Reproductive Health Policy is being revised to include updated strategies that ensure better maternal and child healthcare access,” he explained. She added that the revised policy would ensure improved family planning services, safe motherhood initiatives, and post-abortion care.

“By creating a more inclusive and adaptable policy, we can ensure that reproductive health services cater to all groups, from teenage mothers to older women,” he noted. The workshop also featured tech nical sessions where stakeholders worked in groups to refine various aspects of reproductive health policy implementation. Mrs. Ruth Badejo, Director of Nursing Services at the Lagos State Health Service Commission, emphasised the need to bridge policy gaps that affect maternal and neonatal outcomes. “By identifying and addressing existing gaps, we can position Lagos as a leader in reproductive health policy implementation,” she stated.

Mrs. Badejo highlighted the importance of collaboration between modern healthcare providers and traditional medicine practitioners. “Unregistered TBAs contribute to maternal mortality, and this policy aims to strengthen partnerships between modern and traditional health practitioners for safer deliveries,” she added. At the conclusion of the workshop, a detailed policy document tailored to Lagos’ needs was finalised.

The next phase will involve validation, stakeholder engagement, and public sensitisation before full implementation across the state’s healthcare facilities. With Lagos State leading this initiative, experts believe that other states in Nigeria may follow suit in ensuring that reproductive health policies reflect the real healthcare challenges faced by their populations. This domesticated policy is expected to serve as a model for localized healthcare strategies nationwide.

