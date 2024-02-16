Lagos: Domestic Staff Steals Employer’s Money 3-Days After Employment

A married woman, Blessing Effiong has been arrested for allegedly stealing her employer’s fifty-one thousand dollars, three days after she was employed at the Lekki area of Lagos.

The Zonal Police Public Relation Officer (ZPRO), SP Ayuba Umma in a statement issued on Friday said Blessing was recommended for employment by an agent named Anthony and she began working as a domestic staff on December 23, 2023.

Umma said three days into her employment, she absconded with fifty-one thousand dollars of her employer’s and fled with her husband to Cross River State.

She said On January 31, Detectives from the Zonal Criminal Investigation Department (ZCID) Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan Lagos, arrested her after receiving a petition against her.

Following intensive investigation, both wife and husband were apprehended on January 31,

Meanwhile, During the investigation, it was revealed that Blessing had approached Anthony under false pretences to work as domestic staff, providing misleading contact information and using registered phone numbers not associated with her identity.

“She failed to complete her employment application form, indicating her fraudulent intentions. Despite initially denying the full extent of stealing, Blessing eventually confessed to stealing Thirty Thousand Dollars, admitting to giving Twenty Thousand United States Dollars to her husband, Bassey.

“Bassey, in turn, confessed to receiving the stolen funds, part of which he claimed used for settling his late mother’s medical bills, purchasing a Tipper Truck, Two Motorcycles, and completing his housing project in Cross River State.”

Meanwhile, both suspects have been charged and brought to court following the completion of the investigation, however, AIG Olatoye Durosinmi. encourages members of the public to exercise vigilance and conduct thorough background checks before hiring domestic staff for their safety and to prevent falling victim to criminal elements.