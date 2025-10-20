Lagos Doctors Tackle Commissioner Over Salary Deductions

…Seek Sanwo-Olu’s Intervention

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, has accused the Lagos State Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, of not telling the truth over the lingering issue of salary deductions from Lagos doctors’ pay, insisting that the September 2025 salaries of doctors in the state have indeed been reduced.

The NMA made the declaration on Monday, October 20, 2025, during a press conference at the association’s Secretariat in Surulere, Lagos, to mark the opening of this year’s Physicians’ Week with the theme: “Healthcare as a Value Chain: Building Efficiency from Policy to Patient.”

Addressing journalists, the Lagos NMA Chairman, Dr Babajide Kehinde Saheed, said contrary to government claims, doctors’ salaries have been subjected to unjust deductions without prior notice or proper explanation. He described as “untrue” the assertion by the Commissioner that no salary reduction occurred.

“Let me say this categorically — the Lagos State Commissioner for Establishment and Training is not telling the truth. I don’t want to use the word ‘lies,’ but he is not telling the truth. My salary was deducted. I am not talking about anyone else’s; my money has been deducted. Many of our members’ salaries were also deducted based on the work they did,” Dr Saheed declared.

According to him, the deductions began in April 2025 when doctors noticed unexplained reductions in their pay. After initial engagement, the state government intervened, and the deducted amounts were refunded at the end of April. However, the deductions resumed in July and again in September, despite ongoing discussions between the NMA and state authorities.

“In April, our salaries were cut without notice. We raised the issue, and the state paid back the deducted amount by April 30. But to our surprise, in July, the same deductions resurfaced. Now, as of September, the deductions have continued. We were not informed, and our people are disheartened,” he said.

Dr Saheed appealed directly to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whom he described as a “doctor-friendly governor,” to personally intervene and ensure that all affected doctors are fully refunded and that such deductions cease immediately.

Recall that the Lagos State Government had last week denied deliberately reducing doctors’ salaries. In a statement, the Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, attributed the pay discrepancies to “administrative adjustments” aimed at aligning salaries with agreed entitlements under a more transparent remuneration structure.

“At no point did the State Government deliberately reduce or deduct salaries. What was observed was part of an internal process to ensure that doctors receive exactly what is due to them, based on agreed terms. All affected doctors have now been fully refunded,” Ayantayo said.

According to Dr Saheed, “Mr Governor has been supportive of the health sector, and we know he will not allow this injustice to continue. We are confident that with his intervention, the deducted funds will be refunded, and this recurring issue will be permanently resolved,” he added.

The NMA chairman faulted the logic behind the deductions, saying it was unfair for Lagos State — the country’s economic nerve centre with the highest Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) — to claim that doctors were “overpaid” compared to their federal counterparts.

The press conference also kicked off the week-long 2025 Lagos Physicians’ Week, which features a series of activities, including a Scientific Conference chaired by former Lagos Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adeleke Pitan, and a keynote address by Professor Akin Osibogun, former Chief Medical Director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), on the theme of building efficiency in the healthcare value chain.

Other sessions during the week will explore the sub-theme: “AI Ethics and the Physician’s Role in Modern Healthcare,” led by Dr Arogundade, President of the Society for Telemedicine and e-Health in Nigeria, and Dr Achese Inimgba, founder of Medienna.

Dr. Saheed also highlighted other key advocacy points of the association, including the demand for improved welfare for healthcare workers, settlement of outstanding skipping arrears, provision of call-duty meals, review of the 2006 Lagos Health Sector Reform Law, and protection of salary relativity across health cadres.