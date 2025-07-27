Lagos Doctors Issue Three-Day Warning Strike

Medical doctors employed by the Lagos State Government on Saturday announced a three-day warning strike scheduled to commence from Monday, July 28, 2025.

According to the health practitioners, the warning strike is premise on what they described as the “Unlawful and disrespectful” deduction of their salaries by the state.

Operating under the Medical Guild, the doctors said the strike action follows failed efforts to resolve the dispute through dialogue.

The industrial action is expected to end by 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Speaking during a press briefing held at the Guild’s secretariat in Lagos, the Chairman, Dr Japhet Olugbogi, explained that the impasse began in April 2025 when the state government unilaterally deducted salaries from medical and dental officers without prior consultation.

He noted that although many of their members initially demanded an immediate strike, the Guild’s leadership opted to pursue a more diplomatic route through negotiation and advocacy.

However, the Guild accused the Lagos State Treasury Office of violating the agreement by implementing another round of deductions in July, which triggered the decision to embark on the warning strike.

The Guild is demanding, an immediate reversal of the July salary deductions

Also, a full payment of the 12-month revised CONMESS arrears owed to honorary consultants at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

The union also issued a 21-day ultimatum, warning that failure to meet its demands could lead to an indefinite strike.

“Following persistent engagement, the deductions were reversed, and a six-member conciliation committee, comprising representatives from both the Guild and the government, was set up,” Olugbogi said. “It was agreed that all parties would maintain the status quo until a resolution was reached.”