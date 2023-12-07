Lagos Doctors Demand Protection To Safeguard Wellbeing, Curb Migration

In the wake of the perpetual ‘Japa’ exodus in the health sector, the Medical Guild has demanded that the Lagos State Government should protect the medical and dental practitioners in its employment as well as safeguard their lives and wellbeing. Chairman of the Medical Guild, Dr Sa’eid Ahmad who made the appeal disclosed that it was time the governments rose to the occasion and address the urgent welfare needs of doctors so as to enable them meet their personal and family responsibility.

The Medical Guild, an affiliate of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) is an association of doctors under the employment of Lagos State Government. According to Ahmad, this measure has become paramount now more than any other time as part of the strategy to curb the migration of Nigerian trained doctors majority of whom have relocated abroad where they seek the greener pastures. Ahmad spoke during a news conference to herald the Guild’s 2023 Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference that is ongoing this week. Recall that the Federal House of Representatives Committee on Health recently lamented the closure of not less than five wards with about 150 beds at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, due to a shortage of health workers.

The health workers had left the teaching hospital in search of greener pastures abroad. Ahmad described the past year as challenging for the Medical Guild due to ongoing co-morbidities exacerbated by man power bleed, several members’ deaths, and attendant severe overwork among members at service points. He lamented the tragic death of its members’ doctors totaling fifteen within the period of six months and appealed to the Lagos State Government to prioritise the health and lives of healthcare workers. Ahmad disclosed that against the usual social-media begging for financial aids by members of the public, the Medical Guild through its Office of Social Welfare spent N21.5 million in responding to some of its sick members, supporting the families of bereaved members in times of loss.

According to him, “We are all shouting ‘Japa’, saying the shouting of medical doctors is dwindling and our response to these events are not beyond the usual headlines and rhetoric.” However, he stressed: “No amount of lamentation will get you to the grocery store and get a doctor’s food items to go home like every other person.” Speaking further, he lamented that within the space of five days, the Medical Guild has recorded not less than three deaths of doctors in one centre. This is apart from the numbers of doctors battling with mental issues. “Last year alone, we recorded the official death of not less than a dozen doctors including the celebrated and less-celebrated ones.”

"The vast majority of these mortalities are related to one form of ongoing medical condition or hazard," he said. The Chairman said the guild had embarked on housing mortgage and automobile facilities in a bid to provide members decent accommodation and mobility to ease their commuting to work He, however, commended the government for resolving all issues of stagnation and demotion of in-service trained specialists and financial implementation of the same since August 2023.

“Let it be on record that Lagos State doctors have major disabilities, they have severe housing disabilities and a dying patient would not take that for an excuse because of your health condition. For us, decent accommodation and mobility for the Lagos State health workers should be treated as a matter of urgency. “When you compare the Lagos budget with other states, the sectoral provision for the health sector made significant progress, not even the federal government matched that record. “We are saying that lots of people’s yearnings from the government should have at least a benchmark minimum starting from the federal government budgetary provision.

The megacity of over 20 million people cannot just be thrown into the general population and that’s why Lagos state budgetary allocation is paramount on all fronts.”