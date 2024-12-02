Lagos Diverts Traffic For Emergency Maintenance Work On Marine Bridge

Share

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion on Marine Bridge for repair work lasting from December 4 to February 25, 2025.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Lagos. Osiyemi said that during the repair works, motorists were enjoined to use alternative routes.

“Motorists from Apapa inward Lagos Island are advised to go through Costain roundabout to link Eko Bridge and connect Lagos Island for their desired destinations.

“Alternatively, from Apapa, motorists may link Ijora 7up through Marine Bridge to access the ramp to connect Ijora Causeway Access Road through Ijora Oloye to Ijora Causeway to link Eko Bridge and connect Lagos Island for their desired destinations.

“Motorists from Apapa inward Ijora Causeway/Iddo are advised to link Costain Roundabout to access Eko Bridge and connect Ijora Causeway to access the ramp through the U-turn on to link Iddo for their desired destinations.

“Alternatively, from Apapa, motorists can also link Ijora 7up through Marine Bridge to access the ramp to link Ijora Causeway Access Road through Ijora Oloye to connect Ijora Causeway to Iddo for their desired destinations,” he said.

He said that for this period, motorists on the other side from Costain roundabout would have through traffic inbound Apapa.

