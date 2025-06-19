Lagos Distributes Sports Equipment To 1,664 Public Schools

Share

In a major boost to grassroots sports development, the Lagos State Sports Trust Fund (LSSTF) on Thursday, June 19, 2025, distributed sports equipment to 1,664 public schools across the state.

The distribution ceremony, held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, marked a significant milestone in the state’s ongoing commitment to integrating sports into the educational system.

Items distributed included table tennis boards, footballs, basketballs, volleyballs, running vests and pants, spike shoes, chess sets with clocks, Scrabble boards with dictionaries, draught boards, tennis rackets, and fully stocked first aid kits. These were handed over to the Tutor-Generals/Permanent Secretaries of the six educational districts.

A total of 1,020 primary schools and 644 secondary schools, spanning the six educational districts and 20 Local Government Education Authorities, benefitted from the initiative.

Speaking at the event, Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, described the gesture as a landmark achievement under the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. He highlighted the governor’s unwavering commitment to improving both educational infrastructure and co-curricular activities, especially sports.

“In the last six years, this administration has prioritized the development of public school infrastructure, which has enhanced the teaching and learning environment across the state,” Agoro said.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Land Bureau, Mr. Kamar Olowosago, Agoro emphasized the critical role of sports in the holistic development of young learners. He noted that beyond promoting physical fitness, sports cultivate essential life values such as teamwork, discipline, and perseverance.

Former Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Wahid Enitan Oshodi, who served as the special guest, praised the LSSTF’s initiative. He noted that equipping schools with sports gear would reduce youth restiveness, nurture talent, and ignite greater student interest in athletics.

Also speaking, Executive Secretary of LSSTF, Mr. Olaposi Agunbiade, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for his consistent support of sports at the grassroots level. He acknowledged the contributions of the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), and Sterling Bank Plc, while calling for more public-private partnerships to ensure the continuity and sustainability of the initiative.

Agunbiade noted that the programme aligns with the state government’s THEMES+ agenda, which prioritizes education, youth development, and social welfare among its core pillars.

