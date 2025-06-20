Lagos Distributes Sports Equipment To 1,664 Public Schools

Share

In a significant boost to grassroots sports development, the Lagos State Sports Trust Fund (LSSTF) distributed sports equipment to 1,664 public schools across the state.

The event, held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa, Ikeja, marked a major milestone in the state’s commitment to promoting sports in education.

The distributed equipment included table tennis boards, running vests and pants, spike shoes, footballs, basketballs, volleyballs, chess sets with clocks, Scrabble boards with dictionaries, draught boards, tennis rackets, and fully stocked first aid kits.

These items were handed over to the Tutor-Generals/Permanent Secretaries representing the six educational districts in Lagos.

A total of 1,020 primary schools and 644 secondary schools from the six educational districts and 20 Local Government Education Authorities benefited from the initiative.

