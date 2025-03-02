Lagos, Design Week seek PPP to accelerate industrialisation

Share

The Lagos State Government and Design Week, Lagos, have called for increased Public-Private sector collaboration to speed up the country’s industrialisation.

They made the call at the ongoing Design and Innovation Exhibition, organised by Design Week, Lagos, in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria and the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy.

The event also marked the launch of Operation Quadrant Ignite (OQI) by the Lagos State Government and featured the unveiling of “In Her Hands: Shaping the Future of Manufacturing in Africa”, a book by Demi Samande, Founder of Majeurs Holdings and SUSU Studios.

Speaking at the event, Titi Ogufere, Founder of Design Week, Lagos, emphasized the urgent need for a united effort from government officials, policymakers, and financial institutions to invest in the next phase of Nigeria’s industrialisation, which would be primarily driven by design, manufacturing, and innovation.

Ogufere highlighted how nations that have led the world, particularly through technological revolutions or manufacturing excellence, were built on design.

She noted that the theme of this year’s event, “The Road to Industrialisation,” aimed to explore how to bridge the gap between designers and manufacturers to ensure that ideas evolved from concepts into tangible products.

She asserted: “History has shown us that design and industrialisation go hand in hand. True economic progress is driven by design, manufacturing, and innovation. The nations that have led the world—whether through technological revolutions or manufacturing excellence—have been built by design.”

She added: “We are a nation rich in talent, resources, and ideas, as seen in this exhibition. But potential alone is not enough. To move from vision to reality, we must create the right policies, infrastructure, and business environments that empower designers, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs to produce at scale, not just for local markets, but for export.”

Ogufere further stated that to achieve rapid industrialisation, it was vital to “bridge the gap between designers and manufacturers, ensuring that ideas do not remain concepts but become tangible products.”

She also called for government policies that encourage industrial growth, making Nigeria an attractive destination for both local and foreign investors. Additionally, she stressed the importance of prioritising skills development to equip the workforce with advanced manufacturing expertise.

Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Lagos State’s Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, emphasised that Lagos remained a hub for industrialisation and innovation. She added that industrialisation was a collective responsibility for both the government and the private sector.

Ambrose-Medebem revealed that, as part of efforts to transform the Lekki Economic Zone (LEZ) into Africa’s leading destination for manufacturing, trade, and investment, the Lagos State Government has introduced Operation Quadrant Ignite (OQI) to strengthen the region’s infrastructure. She noted that, “the Lagos State Industrial Policy (LSIP) 2025–2030” was not just a vision but a structured roadmap designed to elevate Lagos into a globally competitive industrial hub.

According to her, the policy aimed to enhance infrastructure development by expanding industrial zones, improving transportation networks, and ensuring a stable power supply to meet the state’s growing demand. It would also foster a more efficient business environment by simplifying regulatory processes, eliminating bureaucratic obstacles, and fast-tracking approvals for industrial projects to attract both local and international investors.

