Lagos Deputy Governor, Hamzat Gets Top Appointment

Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State has been appointed as an ambassador of the University of Ibadan (UI).

The investiture was performed on Tuesday at Alausa, Lagos, during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the university led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Kayode Adebowale.

New Telegraph reports that Prof. Adebowale decorated Dr Hamzat as an Ambassador of the institution at its 75th anniversary.

It would be recalled that Hamzat earned his agricultural engineering Master’s Degree from UI in 1988 after graduating in 1986.

The Deputy Governor thanked the delegation for their praise and assured them that he would work with other university products to make it even better.

According to Hamzat, the government cannot sustain institutions on its own and instead needs the help of well-meaning Nigerians.

“University is the only environment where ideas are galvanised and brought to fruition through innovations, patents among others. For a country to be great, there must be good funding, then all hands must be on deck.

“Also, universities, especially the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) should work hand in hand with the government in order to make sure that we have better and quality education,” he said.

Hamzat, therefore, charged stakeholders and individuals in the society who are financially capable of supporting universities in development projects.

According to him, alumni associations should be encouraged to give back to the institutions where they graduated from.

The vice chancellor in his remarks commended the deputy governor for being very proactive as an alumnus of the institution.

Adebowale said the investiture was a testament to the good character and excellence of the deputy governor.

“We are proud of you as an alumnus and for your various contributions to the development of the school,” he said.