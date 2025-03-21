Lagos Deputy Governor Advises Students To Embrace STEAM Education

Share

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has advised secondary school students to embrace a growth mindset that harnesses the power of effort, learning, and persistence to achieve greatness.

Hamzat gave the advice at an event tagged: “A Day with the Deputy Governor of Lagos State; Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and the launch of the “Innovate – EkoSTEAM Mentorship Series.

The programme, held at the Ikeja Senior High School, aimed to empower students to explore the vast possibilities within Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) fields.

The deputy governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mr Tolani Sule, emphasised the importance of cultivating an innovative mindset, adapting to cutting-edge technology, and thinking critically to solve complex problems.

According to him, innovation begins with curiosity. “I encourage you to question the status quo and take bold steps towards generating novel solutions to contemporary challenges,” he said.

Hamzat assured the students of the state government’s continuous commitment to supporting their development and growth. “We will continue to enable students thrive in today’s technology-driven world,” he said.

The deputy governor highlighted the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in enhancing capabilities across STEAM disciplines.

He noted that AI was revolutionising industries, including healthcare, agriculture, and education, by analysing medical images, optimising irrigation and crop management, and personal ising learning experiences.

Hamzat stressed that art was no longer confined to traditional mediums. “It is being redefined through the pixels of digital artwork, the algorithms of generative design, and even through virtual reality experiences.

“Science and Engineering are leveraging AI to solve complex problems, while mathematics provides the language through which these innovations can be quantified and improved.

“The transformation power of AI is already revolutionising industries, ranging from healthcare to agriculture, to education, among other sectors,’’ he said. Hamzat said that in healthcare, AI algorithms are analysing medical images with a level of accuracy that rivals experienced radiologists.

“In agriculture, smart sensors and machine learning systems are optimising irrigation and crop management, creating sustainable farming solutions.

