Lagos Deputy Gov Pays Condolence Visit To Mohbad’s Mother (Video)

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat on Tuesday led an official delegation on a condolence visit to the grieving mother of Mohbad, the Nigerian singer who tragically passed away last Tuesday.

It would be recalled that Mohbad, who had left Marlin record label died on Tuesday, September 12, and the cause of his death remains unknown.

Following his demise at the age of 27, he was laid to rest the next day surrounded by grieving loved ones.

Since his passing, Nigerians have been mourning on social media and demanding a thorough investigation into the potential cause of his death, so that Justice can be served.

Some individuals including Naira Marley and Sam Larry have been suspected by netizens, due to a series of videos of the assault Mohbad had gone through in their hands while alive.

However, in other to address these concerns, the Nigerian police have established a committee to conduct a thorough investigation, including an autopsy, to determine the cause of Mohbad’s death.

In a new development, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat visited Mohbad’s mother to offer condolences for her son’s passing.

