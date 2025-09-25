Lagos Demolishes Unapproved Buildings At Trade Fair Complex

The Lagos State Government on Thursday began the demolition of unapproved structures around the International Trade Fair Complex in Ojo and declared the administrative block of the complex unfit for human habitation.

The exercise, carried out under heavy security, was led by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide; Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde; and the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arch. Gbolahan Oki. Several multi-billion-naira properties belonging to traders and corporate organisations were pulled down.

Government officials explained that the affected buildings had no planning permits, violated state building regulations, and posed structural and environmental risks.

“The governor gave an order for us to come and ensure compliance with laid-down rules. This complex covers about 332 hectares, yet we have not seen its layout plan. All construction under development must stop immediately, and within one week, the authority must provide the layout plan and individual permits. Otherwise, we will bring down all the buildings in this complex,” Olumide said.

He stressed that regardless of the complex being federal land, third-party developers must still obtain Lagos State planning approval. “Any development within any state falls under that state’s planning authority. We cannot allow reckless construction,” he added.

Special Adviser Babatunde echoed the warning, noting that every building within the complex must have authorisation. “We will embark on full mapping of the entire area, and any structure without approval will be brought down. The laws of the state must be complied with,” he said.

Also on the team, Special Adviser on Environment and Water Resources, Engr. Rotimi Akodu, said the operation was a direct order from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. “We warned them weeks ago. A lot has gone wrong here, and we cannot allow urban slums to emerge,” he stated.

However, Executive Director of the Lagos International Trade Fair Management Board, Vera Ndanusa, faulted the exercise, arguing that the complex is under federal control. “This is a federal government hub where we organise trade fairs. It is unfortunate that the demolition is happening now. We have federal inspectors overseeing compliance, and Lagos State should have consulted us before acting,” she said.

She added that discussions are ongoing between the federal and state governments to resolve the dispute. Meanwhile, the demolition team also marked the complex’s management and administrative building, which houses the Executive Director’s office, as unfit for occupation.