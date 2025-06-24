Lagos Demolishes Structures At Oko-Oba Abattoir Over Sanitation Breaches

Share

The Lagos State Government has began demolishing illegal structures within the Oko-Oba Abattoir in Agege as part of a sweeping environmental enforcement action following the indefinite closure of the facility over severe hygiene and sanitation violations.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, confirmed the demolition yesterday via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

He said the exercise was carried out by operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), targeting structures erected on drainage setbacks within the abattoir.

“As part of a clean-up exercise, operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial commenced the removal of illegal structures built on drainage setback inside Oko Oba Abattoir,” Wahab wrote.

According to the commissioner, the action is aimed at restoring order, improving hygiene conditions and preventing potential disease outbreaks by ensuring unimpeded stormwater flow and proper abattoir waste disposal.

The demolition exercise is coming on the heels of government’s decision to shut down the abattoir indefinitely due to a litany of environmental infractions, including the indiscriminate dumping of animal waste, unhygienic meat handling, and encroachment on public drainage channels.

Share