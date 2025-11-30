Lagos, Delta, 11 Others To Spend N14.878trn In 2026

Thirteen states comprising Oyo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ondo, Bayelsa, Bauchi; Kebbi, Abia, Lagos, Kano , Anambra; Osun and Delta states would spend a combined budget, totaling N14 .878 trillion in 2026 fiscal year, analysis of budget presented by each state put together by Sunday Telegraph showed.

Of the states, Lagos, Delta and Abia states have their 2026 budgets in the trillion threshold. States are in the season of budget presentation to their respective Assemblies. On Monday, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, presented a total budget of N891,984,074,490.79 (Eight Hundred and Ninety-one billion, Nine Hundred and Eighty-Four Million, Seventy-four Thousand, Four Hundred and Ninety naira, Seventy-Nine kobo) for the 2026 fiscal year, to the House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget, christened “Budget of Economic Expansion,” Makinde said it was an appropriation designed to “convert stability into opportunities, linking infrastructure, human capital and innovation.” Lagos State presented a budget of shared prosperity totalling N4.237 trillion.

Governor Babajide SanwoOlu, during the budget presentation to Lagos Assembly, described the moment of presentation as very meaningful. “It is the final full-year budget of our administration, and it reminds me of the journey we have taken together and the future we are still building for every Lagosian” The 2026 Budget of Shared Prosperity totals N4.237 trillion.

It is supported by a projected revenue of N3.994 trillion, leaving a financing gap of N243.33 billion that “we will manage responsibly.” “This budget is all about making life better for Lagosians. It is about deepening access to essential services, strengthening our systems, completing critical infrastructure, and ensuring that the benefits of our prosperity agenda reach more people across the state.”

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Friday, October 10, 2025 presented a budget estimate of N415.57 billion for the 2026 fiscal year. Kastina state proposed to spend N887,865,078,05 in 2026. Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State, signed into law the Katsina State 2026 Budget.

Similarly, Ondo State plans to spends N492.795 billion in 2026. Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, presented a budget proposal of N492.795 billion for the 2026 financial year, comprising N281.991 billion for capital expenditure and the remaining N210.804 billion for recurrent expenditure.

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, on November 13, presented the state’s 2026 appropriation bill of N998,371,313,943.04. Presenting the budget to the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Diri said the proposal tagged: “Budget of Assured Prosperity ii, would be funded through various projected revenue sources.

The budget, he said, will be funded by statutory allocation N42.2bn, Value Added Tax N84billion, 13% derivation N212.6 billion and other FAAC allocations N488 billion. Bauchi State plans to spend N878billion in 2026 budget.

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has signaled a stronger push toward infrastructure and economic development in the state.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State budgeted N1,016,228,072,651.99 (one trillion, sixteen billion, two hundred and twenty-eight million, seventy-two thousand, six hundred- and fiftyone-naira, ninety-nine kobo) for 2026 budget .

Christened, “budget of acceleration and New Possibilities,“ it shows a 13 per cent increase from the 2025 appropriation and “designed to fast-track infrastructural expansion, deepen social services, bolster security and consolidate ongoing economic reforms.”

Governor Otti said N204,414,302,789.75, (two hundred and four billion, four hundred and fourteen million, three hundred and two thousand, seven hundred and eighty nine naira, seventy five kobo) representing 20 per cent of the budget would be committed to recurrent expenditures.

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, presented the 2026, N1,368,127,929,271, Budget of Infrastructure, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development, to the Kano State House of Assembly.