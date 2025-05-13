Lagos Delivers 10,000 Housing Units In Six Years

Share

The Lagos State Government has announced the successful delivery of approximately 10,000 housing units over the past six years, as part of ongoing efforts to bridge the housing deficit in the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Providing a breakdown of the achievements, Akinderu-Fatai revealed that 3,394 housing units were delivered through direct government investment, while 5,076 units were executed via public-private partnerships. He added that another 2,224 units are currently at the planning stage and are expected to be delivered before the end of 2025.

He emphasized that the government has adopted a multi-faceted strategy to increase access to affordable housing. These strategies include direct budgetary funding, public-private partnerships, streamlined approval processes, and tax incentives.

Akinderu-Fatai further disclosed that the Lagos State Mortgage Board has assisted over 20,000 residents in accessing homes under its Rent-To-Own scheme, with 212 beneficiaries recently completing their mortgage terms. The state is also targeting over 14,000 housing units by the end of 2025.

In addition, he announced that the state has commenced structural assessments of old government-owned housing estates for regeneration and sustainability. These estates, located in areas such as Abule-Nla and Iponri, are over 40 years old and in various stages of deterioration.

