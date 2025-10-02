Lagos Defends Trade Fair Demolition, Denies Ethnic Targeting

The Lagos State Government has defended the demolition of illegal structures at the Trade Fair Complex in Ojo, dismissing claims that the exercise targets any ethnic group.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olumide Oluyinka, clarified on Thursday during an interview with journalists that the enforcement drive is purely technical.

“That is not true. We have conducted similar operations at Owode Onirin, Idumota, and Ikeja. There is nothing ethnic here; it is purely technical,” Oluyinka said.

He explained that many buildings inside the complex were erected without statutory approvals and violated basic safety standards. The demolitions form part of a broader state-wide enforcement campaign.

“There has been a series of enforcement carried out on Lagos Island. I personally led a team that even touched the palace of a white cap chief. This is Nigeria for all of us. The facts are clear; when you are in a place, you must live by the law of that place,” the commissioner stressed.

Oluyinka noted that affected traders had ample notice to regularise their structures but often obstructed government officials. “Between March 2024 and now, our officers went there to serve notices and were locked up for five to six hours until the police intervened. Even this year, officers were detained again. So what more notice are they requesting? They knew we were coming,” he said.

The commissioner also criticised the management of the complex for leasing land to third parties who built without following planning regulations. He lamented the poor state of infrastructure, citing blocked drainage, heaps of refuse, and dilapidated walkways.

“It’s a shame we allowed our Trade Fair to get to that extent. Refuse, drainages, walkways, sewage, everything is in shambles. They should even be happy we are here to sanitise, because that is our responsibility,” he added.

The demolition exercise, which began on September 25, was led by the Ministry of Physical Planning in collaboration with the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Urban Renewal Agency, and Physical Planning Permit Authority, with security support provided.