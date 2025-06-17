Lagos Deepens Stakeholder Engagement On Innovation Bill With Future Framework

Share

In a major push to institutionalize innovation governance in Nigeria’s commercial capital, the Lagos State Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology (MIST) has held another strategic stakeholder engagement session on the Lagos Innovation Bill.

The session, which took place at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, was attended by a cross-section of critical stakeholders from the technology and in novation ecosystem.

The event marked a continuation of a broader series of engagements that the Ministry has hosted over time to co-create the Innovation Bill, which seeks to provide a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework to power the development of science, technology, and innovation in Lagos.

At this latest session, the Ministry presented a refined draft of the bill to key actors across the ecosystem, opening the floor for dialogue, critique, and suggestions as part of an inclusive process to ensure the bill is not only fit for purpose but also owned by the community it intends to serve.

Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Olatunbosun Alake, who delivered the keynote presentation, provided both historical and philosophical context to the bill.

Citing global case studies—including the evolution of Silicon Valley—he explained that Lagos must adopt a structured.

