Lagos Deepens Commitment To School Safety Awareness

As part of its strategic push to promote a culture of safety and emergency preparedness, the Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to raise awareness among schoolchildren and communities through a multi-agency campaign tagged: SASA Lagos Goes to School.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations under Hon. Gbenga Oyerinde, is part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda, which prioritizes the safety and well-being of Lagosians across all spheres of life.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the programme held at Senior Comprehensive High School, Alapere, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, Tobi Oladepo, emphasized the importance of instilling safety consciousness in the younger generation.

“Safety is a collective responsibility, and this is why we decided to start from the foundation, our schools,” Oladepo said. “We must catch them young and build a generation that is security-and safety-aware in homes, schools, markets, churches, and everywhere in our communities.”

The SASA programme brought together key safety stakeholders for a practical and interactive learning experience. These included: Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, which led live fire drill demonstrations; the Nigerian Red Cross, which trained students on CPR and first aid; and Lagos State Safety Commission, which taught pupils how to identify workplace and environmental hazards

The Nigerian Police was also on hand to give talks on personal security, vigilance, and how to safely engage law enforcement

Further, Oladepo said by September, a 60-day online awareness campaign will kick off, aimed at engaging young people through social media platforms where they are most active. He stressed that the digital campaign will provide practical tips on personal and community safety, cyber vigilance, emergency contact information, and more.

“We want every child, every household, to know how to respond in emergencies and how to prevent them. Whether it’s cultism, fire, accidents, or threats—they should be alert and responsive,” said a programme official.

Technical Adviser to the Lagos State Safety Commission, Seun Awojobi, said that the programme is not only about response, but prevention.

“Schools are workplaces too. If pupils can recognize a potential hazard, they can prevent accidents before they happen,” he explained. “And when they take that knowledge home, they make their communities safer.”

Awojobi added that the initiative is an offshoot of the Federal Government’s Safe Schools Initiative, which Lagos State has fully adopted. It aims to ensure that pupils across both public and private schools go to school and return home safely, free from violence, hazards, or preventable emergencies.

Organizers revealed that the SASA campaign will soon expand to cover all three senatorial districts in the state, namely, Lagos East, West, and Central, with the next phases targeting a broader range of schools and communities.

Also speaking at the event, Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, made a strong appeal for citizens to take personal responsibility for their safety and preparedness, beginning with the simple but critical tool of owning a fire extinguisher.

“Emergencies happen fast. Every house should have a fire extinguisher and learn how to use it,” Hundeyin stated. “Safety is not just the government’s duty—it starts with you and me.”

He stressed that the trust gap between citizens and security agencies is narrowing, thanks to increased advocacy and direct engagement. He encouraged young people to report threats and security concerns using the police’s multiple channels, especially social media platforms and emergency numbers.

“When we engage the community and act rightly, people trust us more. That’s why we’re here, not just to talk, but to build confidence,” Hundeyin added.

At a time when Nigeria continues to face challenges related to school-based violence, arson, and kidnapping threats, experts say Lagos’s proactive approach could serve as a model for other states.

By combining top-down government policies with bottom-up grassroots education and awareness, Lagos is taking significant steps toward building a resilient, safety-conscious society, starting with its most valuable asset: its children.