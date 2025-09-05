Lagos Decries Lagoon Degradation, Unveils Waterfront Summit

The Lagos State Government has raised the alarm over the worsening condition of the Lagoon, warning that unchecked pollution, over-exploitation, and climate change are pushing the ecosystem toward collapse.

Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Hon. Yacoob Dayo Alebiosu, gave the warning yesterday in Ikeja, while unveiling the first Lagos Waterfront Infrastructure Development Summit.

He noted that the lagoon, once a vital economic and cultural asset now faces unprecedented threats, including industrial discharge, sewage, plastic waste, overfishing, and reckless dredging. According to him, an estimated 10,000 cubic metres of toxic effluents flow into the lagoon daily.

Alebiosu also decried the impact of coastal erosion, which has wiped out about 80 percent of Lagos’ shoreline in the past five decades, forcing communities such as Apakin to lose homes, farmlands, and even ancestral graves to the sea. “This is not just an environmental problem, but an existential crisis for waterfront communities,” the Commissioner said.