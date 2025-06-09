Lagos Declares War On Illegal Land Reclamation

Share

The Lagos State Government, in the effort to protect its delicate coastal and waterfront ecosystems has rolled out stringent sanctions targeting unauthorized land reclamation.

Henceforth, offenders will now face automatic forfeiture of illegally reclaimed lands and pay heavy financial penalties based on open market valuation.

Approved by the Governor, the new policy was unveiled by the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Hon. Dayo Bush Alebiosu during a recent appearance on TVC’s Your View, ahead of the 2025 World Oceans Day.

Alebiosu disclosed that henceforth, individuals or corporate bodies found guilty of reclaiming land without official authorization, particularly in areas that restrict or obstruct Lagos’ waterways will forfeit 50 percent of the land in question to the state.

Additionally, violators will be required to pay substantial fines determined by the commercial value of the affected property.

“This is not just policy on paper; it’s an active deterrent,” Alebiosu said. “We want to stop the tide of illegal reclamation that is threatening our marine life, obstructing navigation, and damaging the environment.” Said the Commissioner to ensure enforcement, he noted that the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development is partnering with the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology and the eGIS office.

Alebiosu stated that the collaboration aims to leverage satellite and drone surveillance, enabling real-time monitoring of the state’s waterways and swift detection of illicit activities such as dredging and land grabbing.

“These illegal acts often occur under the cover of darkness. Since we can’t patrol the waters 24/7 physically, we are deploying technology to track movements and take timely action,” Alebiosu added.

He described the Lagos lagoon as more than a scenic feature. He added that it is a source of food, livelihood, and clean water for residents.

However, he said that persistent human interference, including unregulated dumping and reclamation, is degrading the aquatic environment and disrupting the delicate ecosystem.

“When we disturb the lagoon, nature fights back,” the Commissioner warned, citing the displacement of microorganisms that support fish life, which has led to dwindling catches and rising food prices.

Alebiosu stressed that the government’s enforcement drive is ongoing and uncompromising. “Since I became Commissioner, we have not stopped enforcement. We are constantly monitoring by boat and by road. Some still challenge government authority, but we are not relenting.” He vowed.

Despite the stern measures, the Commissioner acknowledged the importance of public engagement and education in changing long-standing habits.

“Laws may not change the hearts of men, but they can reshape their habits,” he said. “That’s why we are pairing enforcement with advocacy and sustained community engagement.”

He assured residents of the state’s readiness and capacity to act, stating: “Our boats are ready, our vehicles are on the road, and more are coming. I approach issues like a fixer, no problem is unsolvable, except death.”

Aligning with the 2025 World Ocean Day theme of sustainability and responsible marine stewardship, Alebiosu emphasized that Lagos is taking the lead in environmental governance.

“The age of impunity around our waterways is over,” he declared.

