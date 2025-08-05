Lagos Declares 176 Estates Illegal, Issues 21-Day Ultimatum

The Lagos State Government yesterday issued 176 “illegal estates” a 21-day ultimatum to process their layout approvals or face sanctions. In a statement, the state government said the estates are predominantly located in the Eti-Osa, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki and Epe areas.

It said: “The identified illegal estates include Adron Homes, Elerangbe; Aina Gold Estate, Okun-Folu; Diamond Estate, Eputu; Prime Water View Garden, Ikate Elegushi; and Royal View Estate, Ikota, among others.

“The Permanent Secretary has given the owners of these estates 21 days to submit the necessary documents to his office in the Ministry of Planning and Urban Development, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, to process their layout approvals.

“That exercise is a routine function of the ministry, in line with its mandate to regulate the development of public and private estates in Lagos State by processing and granting layout approvals to foster a functional, organised, orderly, and resilient smart city, as encapsulated in the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda of the Lagos State Government.”