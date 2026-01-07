Lagos Debunks Viral Claims Of Fresh Survivors In GNI Building Fire

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has dismissed a viral video circulating on social media which falsely claims that additional victims were rescued alive from the Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building weeks after a deadly fire incident.

The Christmas Eve blaze engulfed the 25-storey GNI building on Martins Street, Lagos Island, claiming eight lives and leaving 13 others rescued alive, according to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The inferno also spread to nearby structures, including a mosque and Oluwole Plaza, before firefighters successfully contained it.

However, a video that recently gained traction online alleged that 11 more survivors were evacuated from the building 11 days after the incident.

Reacting to the new claim, Lagos authorities have described it as completely false.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, the agency clarified that no such rescue took place and that the video does not reflect the reality of events at the scene.

“The attention of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has been drawn to a video currently circulating on social media, which falsely suggests that additional bodies were brought out alive during evacuation operations yesterday,” the statement said.

Adeseye explained that the fire occurred on Tuesday, December 24, 2025, affecting the GNI House and five adjoining buildings. Following coordinated emergency response efforts, eight fatalities were confirmed — five identified victims and three yet to be identified — while 13 people were rescued alive.

She further noted that the video being shared actually surfaced within 24 hours of the incident, on Thursday, December 25, 2025, and has since been misleadingly recirculated to suggest new developments.

“The video is false, misleading, and does not represent the current situation at the scene,” the statement added.

Also speaking on the incident, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed that emergency responders remain on site to carry out necessary follow-up actions and ensure public safety.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service urged residents to disregard unverified information and rely only on official updates from government emergency agencies, warning that the spread of false reports could cause unnecessary panic and distress.