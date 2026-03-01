Lagos Debunks Budgeting N4.2bn For Purchase Of Furniture, Microphone

The Lagos State Government has debunked the allegation that N4.2 billion is proposed in the Year 2026 budget for the purchase of furniture and 30 microphones for the Office of the Deputy Governor.

In a statement issued and signed by the Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, the State Government described the news report in some online media as inaccurate and a clear misinterpretation of the approved capital provisions.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to reports alleging that N4.2 billion was proposed in the 2026 budget for the purchase of office furniture and microphones for the Office of the Deputy Governor.

“This claim is inaccurate and results from a clear misinterpretation of the approved capital provisions. The total capital allocation for the Office of the Deputy Governor for Y2026 is N4,247,816,006.

This figure has been incorrectly represented as an allocation solely for the purchase of office furniture and microphones.

“Out of the total capital expenditure of the office, the sum of N4,077,816,006 is earmarked for the reconstruction of the Round House complex (This is a six-story building facility that houses over 50 offices), including structural upgrades, retrofitting works, and the provision of alternative energy infrastructure for the building, amongst others.