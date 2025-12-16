Lagos, Dakuku Commend Omniversity For Bridging Skills Gap, Transforming Education

A Director in the Tertiary Education, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr Ibidapo-Obe and former Director-General/CEO, NIMASA and Maritime Consultant, Dr Dakuku Peterside, have commended Omniversity, Missouri, USA and Lagos, as global and Africa’s education innovation, for transforming education and bridging the gap between knowledge and skills.

They gave the commendation during the Omniversity African Education Innovation, Qualifications Conferment and Award Programme, which was held at the Olumo Hall, Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja. Mrs Ibidapo-Obe, who described establishment of Omniversity as a pivotal journey towards progress, said change has become imperative given the fact that several millions of youth population are jobless for lack of skills due to gap between learning and employability.

Speaking on “Revolutionising Nigeria’s Education Workforce Development: Integrating Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL), Competency-Based Evaluation (CBE) and Skill Recognition (SR) into the National Education Qualification Framework,” she said Nigeria’s youth population is projected to reach 250 million by 2050, presenting both a challenge and an opportunity.

But, she noted that unemployment remains high with many graduates lacking the skills industries demand, saying traditional education systems focus on theory over practice, leaving gaps between learning and employment. Thus, she spoke of the need for integration of knowledge and skills, up-skilling, inclusivity for economic growth, saying Nigerians should be empowered through education innovation such as Omniversity is providing, with relevant skills to break the barrier.

While lauding the Omniversity concept, she stated that as we embarked on this revolution, they should remember that education is the most powerful weapon which can be used to change the world. “The change is not just about policies, it is about empowering Nigerians with relevant skills to build a prosperous nation.

Together let us break barriers, build bridges, and shape a future where Nigeria’s youth are not just educated, but also are empowered,” Mrs Ibidapo-Obe stated. Meanwhile, the President, Omniversity, Imperial College, Missouri, USA and Lagos, Nigeria, Prof Tokunbo Akeredolu-Ale, the event as one of the many African innovative workshops that is intended to do practice qualifications conferment for 2025. Speaking about the uniqueness that separates Omniversity from the norm, he noted that the aim and focus of the institution is to hammer on practice qualifications as opposed to theoretical knowledge, and academics as opposed to education.

He said: “We want to be able to streamline and differentiate education from academia. Education takes place outside the classroom, inside the classroom. It does not necessarily have to be inside the classroom. I want to be able to accredit. And, that prior experiential learning, competency-based evaluation and skill recognition so that people in Africa, and indeed Nigeria, are able to be evaluated for what they know.”