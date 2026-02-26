Lagos, CWEIC Unveil Invest Lagos Summit 3.0 To Deepen Global Capital Access

The Lagos State Government has formally unveiled the 2026 edition of its flagship international investment forum, Invest Lagos Summit 3.0, in strategic partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), as part of efforts to further entrench the state’s position in global capital markets.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a press briefing held at the Lagos House, Marina, on Thursday, announced that the summit will hold on June 9 and 10, 2026.

While disclosing details of the programme alongside the Chief Executive Officer of CWEIC, Samantha Cohen, Sanwo-Olu said Invest Lagos 3.0 has been deliberately structured to consolidate the state’s role as Africa’s leading subnational gateway for capital flows, trade integration, financial innovation, and infrastructure development.

He said:”Our ambition is clear. Lagos must not only attract capital, but it must also structure capital. It must not only host investment conversations, but it must also convert them into deployable pipelines. Invest Lagos 3.0 aligns directly with our long-term development priorities as articulated under the T.H.E.M.E.S+ Development Agenda and the Lagos State Development Plan 2052.

“Over the past two editions, Invest Lagos 1.0 and 2.0 we have strengthened Lagos’ global investment visibility, catalysed structured engagement with capital providers, and deepened strategic conversations around bankable projects across priority sectors. This year, we are deliberately scaling the platform further through strategic partnership with CWEIC, a globally respected institution that connects governments, private sector leaders, and capital networks across the Commonwealth of Nations.

“With this expanded collaboration, we are strengthening our capacity to mobilise global capital, deepen cross-border trade relationships, and position Lagos State as a premier destination for large-scale, transformative investment. It reflects a shared commitment to structured capital mobilisation, disciplined project presentation, and measurable transaction outcomes.”

The governor stressed that beyond attracting capital, the summit is structured to drive sustained private sector investment capable of expanding Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and strengthening Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for both Lagos State and Nigeria.

He added:”Let me state clearly: Invest Lagos 3.0 is not a ceremonial gathering. It is a transaction-focused investment platform built for capital alignment and project conversion. Its architecture is intentional. Its processes are structured. Its outcomes are measurable. Every element of the Summit has been carefully designed to support disciplined engagement between project sponsors and capital providers.

“Under these frameworks, we are scaling transport infrastructure across road and rail corridors, strengthening logistics and port connectivity, investing in renewable energy systems, expanding digital infrastructure, accelerating housing development, deepening healthcare delivery systems, and building industrial growth corridors that connect production to markets.”

According to him, the 2026 edition is expected to convene between 500 and 600 high-level delegates, including global institutional investors, sovereign wealth entities, development finance institutions, multinational corporations, structured finance specialists, trade networks across the Commonwealth, and senior public sector leaders from multiple jurisdictions.

The gathering, he noted, will represent one of the most concentrated assemblies of capital, policy influence, and strategic investment interest focused on a single African subnational economy.

In her remarks, CWEIC CEO Samantha Cohen described Lagos as a strategic commercial nerve centre within Africa and a critical node in Commonwealth trade architecture.

She said:”Lagos has built something exceptional as a CWEIC partner. The State investment programme enables trade facilitation, and we will be glad to showcase what Lagos has to offer as we jointly deliver a summit where policy meets capital. We will bring international investors here through the Commonwealth Private Sector Hub across 56 countries, with 25 partners in Nigeria. We are indeed deeply grateful for the trust and partnership.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Bada-Ambrose, underscored the evolving dynamics of global capital flows and the growing role of subnational governments in investment competition. She stated:

“Investment competition now extends beyond national positioning. Subnational governments like Lagos now compete directly by differentiating themselves through governance quality, policy coherence, and transaction ecosystem strength. Lagos recognises this structural shift and has positioned itself to compete effectively within it. Our objective is not merely to attract capital for visibility purposes. It is to mobilise structured private sector investment that translates into increased productive capacity, expanded GDP, strengthened IGR, and sustained fiscal resilience for Lagos State and Nigeria. Investment must convert into enterprise growth, value chain expansion, job creation, and enhanced revenue performance. This is the economic discipline guiding Invest Lagos 3.0.”

Invest Lagos 3.0, according to the state government, is designed to deliver measurable outcomes, including the signing of Memoranda of Understanding, announced investment commitments, clearly defined capital deployment timelines, publication of an official summit communiqué, strengthened global positioning of Lagos as a premier investment destination, and the establishment of a post-summit investment tracking and conversion framework to ensure continuity, accountability, and execution discipline.