Lagos, CWEIC Sign MoU To Boost FDIs, Create Jobs

The Lagos State Government has struck a strategic partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), a commercial, not-for-profit membership organisation with an official mandate from the Commonwealth Heads of Government to facilitate trade and investment throughout the 56 Commonwealth member nations.

The partnership, which was formalised following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties, will see the Lagos State Government joining the CWEIC to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by being a member of a global business community.

The partnership will help facilitate new relationships between the Lagos private sector and their international counterparts whilst helping local businesses access new export markets. The strategic partnership will also support Lagos State through knowledge transfer and the sharing of best practices, to encourage greater foreign direct investment, support job creation, and the growth of key priority sectors of the state’s economy.

The state’s membership of the CWEIC will provide it with the opportunity to engage with business leaders and government decisionmakers across the Commonwealth through networking, events, international delegation visits, and a customised engagement plan for 2024/25.

The Lagos State Government will also be able to participate in the Global Advisory Council, which is an opportunity to introduce the state, its Deal Book, and Investment Framework to CWEIC network of international business leaders to familiarise the Commonwealth Business Community and seek feedback.

Speaking during the official signing ceremony, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the event not only underscored the progressive vision of Lagos State but also demonstrates its unwavering commitment to partnerships that drive inclusive growth, innovation, and sustainable development. He described the state as a dynamic hub of commerce, culture, and creativity, and said that the partnership resonates with the shared values of economic prosperity, collaboration, and global engagement.

“The signing of this MoU with the CWEIC represents a pivotal milestone in our journey toward economic transformation and global relevance. The Commonwealth comprises 56 nations spanning Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific, with a collective GDP exceeding $13 trillion. It is a network that thrives on shared values of democracy, sustainability, and mutual respect.

“Through this partnership, Lagos State seeks to position itself as a leading gateway for Commonwealth trade and investment in Africa. “The CWEIC, with its unparalleled network of businesses and institutions, offers Lagos the opportunity to connect with global enterprises, attract investments, and foster economic activities that will create jobs and elevate the living standards of our people,” SanwoOlu said. He said the state is uniquely positioned to be a strategic partner within the Commonwealth network.

