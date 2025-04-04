Lagos Customs Arrests Five Over 3,765kg Pangolin Scales Smuggling

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Murtala Muhammed Airport Command, has arrested five individuals in connection with the smuggling of 3,765kg of pangolin scales in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The Customs Area Controller, Michael Awe, disclosed that the operation, carried out with support from the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC), led to the arrest of the suspects involved in the illegal wildlife trade.

According to Awe, the seizure marked the first major global seizure of pangolin scales in 2025, revealing both the persistent threat to the endangered species and the enhanced vigilance of the NCS in disrupting wildlife trafficking networks.

He noted that the latest bust raised the total quantity of pangolin scales seized through the NCS-WJC collaboration to over 25 tons since the partnership began in 2021.

“On April 2, 2025, the NCS MMA Command, under my leadership and in partnership with the WJC, carried out two major operations in Lekki, which resulted in the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of 3,765kg of pangolin scales,” Awe said.

He added that the NCS is intensifying investigations into organized criminal networks trafficking endangered wildlife and exporting these products to Asia.

This recent operation followed the February 2025 arrest of a major trafficking kingpin, a Chinese national, Zheng Chao Hong (aka Zheng Gao Peng), through joint efforts by the Customs Police Unit and the WJC.

Awe expressed gratitude to the WJC for its continued support, affirming that the NCS remains committed to eradicating wildlife crime.

He emphasized that the service would not tolerate wildlife trafficking through any route, airports, seaports, land borders, or within communities.

He also reiterated the commitment of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, and his management team in supporting efforts to facilitate legitimate trade while aggressively tackling wildlife crimes.

