Lagos Cultural Revival: 30 Monuments Under Restoration — Benson-Awoyinka

The Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration has launched a comprehensive initiative to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of Lagos State.

Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, announced that the government is actively restoring 30 historical monuments across the state’s five divisions.

According to a public statement from the Ministry of Information and Strategy, 11 of these monuments have already been fully restored, with the rest at various stages ranging from contract award to active construction.

"These efforts will significantly boost the state's cultural preservation and infrastructure revitalization drive," Benson-Awoyinka said.

“These efforts will significantly boost the state’s cultural preservation and infrastructure revitalization drive,” Benson-Awoyinka said.

She emphasized that this initiative, led by Governor Sanwo-Olu, is a deliberate strategy to honour Lagos’ past, protect collective memory, and reposition the state as a vibrant cultural destination.

Among the key monuments undergoing restoration are the historic Ejirin Post Office in Epe — Nigeria’s first post office — and the Agia Tree Cenotaph in Badagry, which commemorates the arrival of Christianity in the country.

Other notable projects include the installation of the ‘Door of Return,’ the Eyo Masquerade Statue at the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, and a statue honoring former Lagos State Governor Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

“These monuments are more than just cultural artefacts; they are anchors of identity, legacy, and community pride,” Benson-Awoyinka noted. “By investing in their restoration, we are ensuring that the past remains a guiding light for the future.”

In a significant cultural milestone, the Commissioner also announced the ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos Theatre in Oregun, a public facility destroyed during the #EndSARS protests of October 2020.

Described as a “symbol of cultural rebirth,” the new theatre is being designed to international standards and will serve as a world-class creative hub.

She said, “The new Lagos Theatre will not only nurture local talent but also attract global artistic collaborations. This is part of the Sanwo-Olu administration’s vision to make Lagos the cultural and creative heartbeat of Africa.”

Benson-Awoyinka reaffirmed that both the heritage restoration projects and creative infrastructure development reflect the government’s commitment to cultural preservation, education, and tourism promotion.

Aligning with the broader “A Greater Lagos Rising” agenda, these initiatives aim to elevate the state’s socio-cultural profile while fostering inclusive economic growth through tourism and the creative economy.

“With these efforts, we are reaffirming Lagos as a land of deep heritage, dynamic creativity, and resilient spirit,” she concluded.

