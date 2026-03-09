The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has announced the suspension of its planned protest in Lagos over the decision of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood, to declare the Youth Forum leader of the Ojomu Royal Family, Hammed Tajudeen, wanted.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Adeyemi Olorunsogo, the coalition expressed deep concern over what it described as persistent bias and selective actions by the Commissioner of Police against certain members and youths of the Ojomu Royal Family.

The coalition had earlier issued a seven-day ultimatum, scheduled to expire on Monday, March 9, 2026, during which it demanded an investigation into the matter.

The group had also planned to stage a peaceful protest should its demands remain unmet.

However, the coalition announced that it has decided to suspend the planned protest for an additional seven days following the recent change in leadership within the Nigerian Police Force.

According to the group, the decision was taken to allow the new leadership adequate time to review the issues raised and ensure justice is served.

Despite this gesture, the coalition expressed regret over what it described as continued actions by the Lagos CP allegedly aimed at satisfying certain sponsors.

The group specifically condemned the arraignment of some suspects at the Ogba Magistrate Court on March 6, 2026, which it claims is part of a deliberate attempt to further discredit Hammed Tajudeen.

Furthermore, the coalition raised serious concerns over what it described as the failure of law enforcement authorities to arrest individuals allegedly captured on camera destroying properties belonging to Hammed Tajudeen and others within the Ajiran community.

The group therefore questioned why those individuals have yet to be arrested and called on the authorities to ensure a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation into the matter.

The coalition warned that if decisive action is not taken within the extended timeframe, it may be left with no option but to mobilise peaceful protests and other lawful civic actions to demand justice.