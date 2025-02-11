Lagos Cricket Teams Dominate At Nat’l U-17 Championship

Share

The Male and Female Cricket Team of Lagos State have emerged as South West Champions of the National U-17 Cricket Championship by defeating Oyo and Ogun State teams respectively.

Captain Ogbu Elameyi Precious set the tone for victory by dispatching her Ogun State opponents by 15 runs before Captain Rahmon Ali followed up with a dominant seven-wicket victory over their Oyo State counterparts.

Speaking after the closing ceremony, Endurance Ofem, player representative on the Board of Nigeria Cricket Federation who represented Uyi Akpata, President, of Nigeria Cricket Federation, used the occasion to appreciate all participating teams and their officials for demonstrating the true spirit of Cricket through the outing.

He congratulated both the Male and Female Cricket Team of Lagos State for winning their respective categories and charged them to brace up for tougher challenges during the Zonal Finals in Abuja.

Ofem especially thanked PWC for its continued support for the growth and development of Cricket in Nigeria. A feat he identified as the motivation for the Female U-19 Cricket Team’s stunning defeat of two full international Cricket Council Members in New Zealand and Ireland to finish sixth at the just concluded ICC U-19 Female T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

On her part, Head of Clients and Market Development at PWC, Mrs Okemute Olatunji-Albert, congratulated all participating teams. She described their participation as more important irrespective of their position in the competition.

Mrs Okemute encouraged them to always strive to give their best at all times and assured them of PWC’s continued support for the Nigeria Cricket Federation in its quest to make Cricket, rank among the Top 3 most popular Sports in Nigeria.

After the event, Awards were given in both Male and Female Categories with Kayode Awoniyi and Cynthia Onuh, both from Ogun State winning the Best Fielder in male and female categories respectively.

Best Bowler award went to Lateef Ogunsesan (3 Innings 12 wickets) and Fathia Adedeji (2 Innings 3 wickets) from Ogun and Oyo State respectively while Pelumi Orimolade and Ogbu Elamehi Precious, both from Oyo state with 2 Innings 126 runs and 3 Innings 73 runs respectively emerging the Best Batter.

Ogun State’s Lateef Ogunsesen and Oyo State’s Samuel Favour going home with the MVP award in male and female categories.

Dignitaries present at the awards ceremony include: Sanni Mohammed, Secretary General of Nigeria Cricket Federation; Emeka Igwillo, General Manager of Nigeria Cricket Federation; Kofi Sagoe, Chairman, Lagos State Cricket Association; Charles Omoera, Vice-Chairman, Lagos State Cricket Association and Friday Udoh, Tournament Coordinator.

Share

Please follow and like us: