Lagos Cracks Down On Substandard Building Materials

Share

The Lagos State Government has warned developers, engineers, and builders to prioritize quality and safety in construction projects.

Engr. Olayinka Abdul, General Manager of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Agency (LSMTLA), emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards during a stakeholders’ forum with the Association of Real Estate Developers of Nigeria on Thursday.

The event, held in Ebute Metta, with the theme “Ensuring Quality and Safety: The Critical Role of Materials Testing in Lagos Building Projects.”

Abdul highlighted the vital role of the real estate sector in driving economic development in Lagos State. However, she cautioned that this growth must be accompanied by a commitment to quality and safety.

“The government’s emphasis on materials testing and quality control aims to prevent building collapses and ensure public safety.

According to her, Lagos State’s position as a rapidly expanding metropolitan hub highlights the vital role of the real estate sector in driving economic development.

By prioritizing quality and safety, the Lagos State Government aims to promote a culture of responsibility among developers, engineers, and builders, ultimately protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

Share

Please follow and like us: