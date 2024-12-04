Lagos Cracks Down On Expired Products, Seals Festac Superstore

Share

The Lagos State Government has taken decisive action against Blessed Happy Homes Superstore, located at 6th Avenue, 13th Road, FESTAC Town, for selling expired Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) products.

This move is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure consumer safety and well-being.

The store was found to have several expired products on its shelves, posing serious health risks to consumers.

Blessed Happy Homes Superstore violated health and safety regulations, prompting the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) to take action.

LASCOPA, empowered by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency Law of 2014, conducted the operation to seal the supermarket. This law protects consumers against hazardous goods and services.

The Commissioner for Works and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the store’s closure on X on Wednesday, emphasizing the government’s dedication to protecting citizens. The Lagos State Government has demonstrated its commitment to consumer safety through this action.

“The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (@lasgcopa) seals Blessed Happy Homes Superstore at 6th Avenue, 13th Road, Festac Town, for selling expired products, violating health and safety regulations, putting customers at risk, and engaging in practices that compromise consumer well-being,” the post read in part.

The post also included a video showing LASCOPA officials using red spray paint to mark the supermarket, signalling its immediate closure. Afolabi Solebo, the General Manager of LASCOPA, provided a detailed account of the inspection conducted by the agency on November 22, 2024.

According to him, during the inspection, LASCOPA’s monitoring and enforcement department discovered a significant number of expired products on the store’s shelves, including baby food items that had expired as far back as 2023. This alarming discovery prompted the agency to take swift action to ensure public safety and prevent further harm.

Solebo further explained that the supermarket’s management had been invited to LASCOPA’s office to clarify the situation, but they failed to respond to the agency’s request. As a result, LASCOPA had no choice but to seek a court order to seal the store.

He reiterated that the owner of the supermarket would face legal prosecution for violating consumer protection laws. This action highlights the Lagos State Government’s commitment to upholding consumer rights and maintaining high standards in businesses operating within the state.

This is not the first time LASCOPA has taken action against businesses selling expired products. Previously, Big Boss Supermarket in Surulere was sealed for similar violations.

Share

Please follow and like us: