Lagos Cracks Down On Expired Products, Seals Festac Superstore

A drastic move to enhance ongoing efforts at ensuring consumer safety and well-being, the Lagos State Government has taken decisive action against the sale of expired Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), and sealed Blessed Happy Homes Superstore, located at 6th Avenue, 13th Road, FESTAC Town, for alleged contravention.

The store was alleged to have several expired products on its shelves, posing serious health risks to consumers.

The Superstore is accused of violating health and safety regulations, prompting the State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) to take action, in line with LASCOPA Law of 2014, protecting consumers against hazardous goods and services and conducted the operation to seal the supermarket.

Commissioner for Works and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the store’s closure on X (formerly Twitter), yesterday, emphasising the government’s dedication to protecting citizens.

“The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (@lasgcopa) seals Blessed Happy Homes Superstore at 6th Avenue, 13th Road, Festac Town, for selling expired products, violating health and safety regulations, putting customers at risk, and engaging in practices that compromise consumer well-being,” the post alleged.

The post also included a video showing LASCOPA officials using red spray paint to mark the supermarket, signaling its immediate closure.

