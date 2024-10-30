Lagos Cracks Down On Environmental Offenders, Arrests 33

Share

In a bid to maintain a cleaner and healthier environment, the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps has arrested 33 individuals for various environmental infractions.

Eight persons were apprehended in Ojodu-Berger for breaching the state’s environment law, specifically for open urination and defecation. Meanwhile, 25 miscreants harassing residents in Oshodi were arrested during an early morning raid on Wednesday.

According to Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, these arrests bring the total number of miscreants apprehended by the Corps to over 45. This includes 20 individuals arrested over the weekend in Lekki, Ikeja, Oshodi, and other areas across the state.

The Lagos State Government has been intensifying its efforts to curb environmental offences, with a focus on open defecation. In recent weeks, several individuals have been arrested for committing environmental infractions.

The state’s zero-tolerance stance on open defecation aims to promote a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment for residents.

Recall that in August, the Lagos State government sternly warned environmental offenders that they would be prosecuted according to the state environmental law after embarking on the cleaning of the pedestrian bridges alongside the barricades on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at Berger which has been constantly defaced.

In a related development, KAI, in its resolve to find a lasting solution to flooding ravaging parts of the metropolis, removed structures blocking the drainage and causing flooding at Lateef Dosunmu Street, Idoko and Deeper Life Gbagada axis.

The corps also conducted clearance operations at Kosofe, Shipeolu Street in Shomolu and Simeon Akinlonu Crescent in the Eti-Osa axis of the state.

