Lagos Cp Warns Against Uncivil Actions, Decorates 1,362 Promoted Junior Officers

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohun- wa, yesterday, decorated 1,362 promoted junior police officers at the command headquarters, Ikeja. This is just as the CP warned the officers against corruption, human rights abuse and other unethical conducts, stressing that any- one found will be punished accordingly, including dismissal where necessary.

The Commissioner was joined in decorating the officers by some senior officers of the command. The Force Headquarters, Abuja on May 30, announced the promotion of 31,465 policemen with 24,991 sergeants promoted to inspectors, 194 promoted from corporal to sergeant, and 6,280 from constable to corporal.

The Force Headquarters said that the IGP effected the promotion as part of his manpower development policy targeted at promoting deserving police officers on the basis of competence, qualification, and length of service Owohunwa said that Lagos Command had such large number of officers promoted after his passionate appeal to the IGP on the peculiarities of the state.

“We are celebrating the IGP for considering Lagos State Command request for promotion to deserving officers. He approved the promotion of 1,363 junior ranking officers for Lagos Command alone.