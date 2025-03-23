Lagos CP Reiterates IGP’s Directive To Stop Indiscriminate Transfer Of Cases

Share

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, has reiterated the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, prohibiting the indiscriminate transfer of cases without written approval.

CP Jimoh emphasized while speaking with crime reporters on Sunday, “There is a complete stop to indiscriminate transfers of cases.”

He stressed that such practices will no longer be tolerated as they place unnecessary burdens on the parties involved and delay the administration of justice.

He expressed his discontent with the transfer of cases between police stations without proper protocol, reiterating the IGP’s directive.

“If a case is under investigation at a lower level and another authority at a higher level requests a transfer, it cannot be done arbitrarily,” he explained.

“The proper process requires that if there is a complaint about an ongoing investigation, the requesting authority should first ask for the duplicate case file.

“The investigating unit at the lower level will send the file for review. If gaps or unresolved issues are identified, a formal request for transfer must be submitted and approved before any action is taken.”

He emphasized that this directive is aimed at curbing unnecessary disruptions in investigative processes, as many cases involve significant stakes.

Jimoh also explained the negative impact of indiscriminate case transfers on investigations and prosecutions.

“Valuable time is wasted when cases are moved between stations. The time that should be spent concluding investigations is lost, and investigation is our primary responsibility,” he said.

He also noted the scientific approach to criminal investigations, saying: “Investigation is about methodically placing the suspect or accused at the scene of the crime. That is its essence.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

