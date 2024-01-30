Lagos CP Probes DPO Over Bribery Allegations 

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, has launched an investigation into the alleged bribery against Godwin Okoruwa, the Epe Divisional Police Officer.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin announced the development via his X account in response to an online article titled “Lagos DPO Queried For Accepting N2m To Release Suspected Armed Robbers.”

According to him, the state command had asked the officer in question to stand aside while the investigation was ongoing.

CP Fayoade questioned Okoruwa about his alleged acceptance of a N2 million cheque from a monarch in Epe in exchange for the release of four suspected armed robbers who had been apprehended by division detectives during a stop-and-search operation.

The king was reported to have called Okoruwa and informed him that the individuals who were apprehended were his men and not armed robbers, at which point the accused were thought to be under investigation.

But Hundeyin denied that the CP had questioned the DPO about the accusation.

He wrote, “CP Adegoke Fayoade has ordered an investigation into the allegations contained in this publication. Pending the outcome of the investigation and on the instructions of the CP, the DPO has stepped aside.

“Meanwhile, we can confirm that the suspects were transferred to the headquarters the same day they were arrested, and there is no truth in the claim that the DPO was queried.”