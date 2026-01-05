Lagos CP Orders Probe Of Pastor Okafor Over Murder Allegations

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, to probe allegations of murder leveled against the Senior Pastor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, Chris Okafor.

The order comes amid growing outrage generated by the viral sexual allegations circulating on social media in recent days. The popular cleric had stepped down from pastoral duties on New Year’s Day as the allegations escalated, with several women, including Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, coming forward with different narrations against him.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Abimbola Adebisi, had said that the police could not arrest the embattled pastor because there was no formal petition from any of the alleged victims. Adebisi said she was not aware of any complaints against Okafor, despite the swirling allegations on social media.

However, following a renewed request with screenshots in which certain persons accused the pastor of murder, the police spokesperson yesterday said the CP had ordered the SCID to invite the cleric for investigation even though there hasn’t been formal complaint against him.

“The CP has directed the SCID to invite the pastor for investigation, despite the fact that no one has formally come forward to re- port,” the Lagos PPRO said. She added that the CP also ordered that witnesses be brought forward to provide statements that would assist the investigation.

Adebisi further disclosed that, on her personal initia- tive, she had reached out to one of the YouTubers who interviewed those behind the murder allegations to obtain direct links to the witnesses. The flurry of allegations against the cleric began on December 14 when actress Ogala posted several emotional videos on her Instagram page.

In the clips, she accused the pastor of having a sexual relationship with her, which allegedly began in 2017 and lasted for nine years.The actress said the cleric promised her marriage on several occasions before marrying another woman in December 2025.