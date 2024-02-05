Lagos CP inaugurates Police Duty Solicitors Scheme

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, has inaugurated a 14- man Police Duty Solicitors Scheme Advisory Committee for the state. The committee, headed by the commissioner himself was inaugurated yesterday said it will among other things, ensure that the police cells were decongested, rights of suspects were protected and legal aid provided for the indigents’ suspects.

The PDSS is to provide free legal services in all Police formations, in fulfilment of the legal and constitutional obligations concerning procedures for arrest, detention and trial by the Nigerian Police Force. The legal instrument for operations of PDSS is Nigeria Police Force Order 20 as amended, signed by the InspectorGeneral of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, on Sept. 18th, 2017.

Members were drawn from the Lagos State Judiciary, police, Nigeria Bar Association, National Human Rights Commission, National Youths Service Corps, National Orientation Agency, Legal Aid Council, Office of the Public Defenders and Rights Enforcement and Public Law Centre. The commissioner said that the committee was very important to the administration of criminal justice system in Lagos State.