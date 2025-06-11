New Telegraph

Lagos Court Remands 34 Suspects Over Street Trading

A Magistrate Court sitting in Bolade Oshodi on Tuesday remanded 34 persons in prison custody till July 22, 2025, for engaging in street trading along the median of the Alaba Rago, Ojo, on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

New Telegraph recalls that the arraigned persons made up of 32 males and two females were arrested over the weekend in an operation by the operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) and the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to clear the median of the Alaba Rago Ojo Road which has been taken over by different traders who erected illegal structures.

Some of those arrested include suspected miscreants who slept in makeshift sheds erected on the median to perpetrate crime in that area.

While speaking on the development, the state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, reiterated the resolve of the present administration to enforce the law on all those who exhibit deviant behaviours.

He urged all residents to exhibit the minimum standard of decency by contributing to a cleaner and sustainable Lagos.

