Lagos: Court Orders Meeting Between LGA And Aggrieved White Sand Market Traders

A Lagos High Court, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Akinkunmi Id- owu, yesterday, directed the Lagos Mainland Local Government to hold a reconciliation or deliberation meeting with aggrieved traders from White Sand Market, Otto, Oyingbo area of the state before the next adjourned date.

The judge also ordered parties to deliberate on issues of demolition and reconstruction of the market on the land known as White Sand Market, Otto, Oyingbo, Lagos State, even as the court ordered an accelerated hearing of the suit.